Dr. Peck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Peck, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Peck, MD is a Dermatologist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.
Dr. Peck works at
Locations
Tri-City Dermatology112 Columbia Point Dr Ste 105, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 873-7140Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Derma Health Dermatology1305 Fowler St Ste 1C, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 783-2004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Doctor, knowledgable, caring and cares about his patients. Takes the time to explain and inform you the patient. Dr. Peck genuinely wants to make sure people are getting their needed care. He's a rare, down to earth guy.
About Dr. Jeremy Peck, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1457514689
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- University of Washington
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peck works at
Dr. Peck has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Peck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.