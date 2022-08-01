Dr. Jeremy Parcells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parcells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Parcells, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Parcells, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX.
Locations
Surgical Associates of Mansfield2975 E Broad St Ste 200, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 518-8619Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Parcell was excellent at listening to my needs and concerns as well as the surgery itself. I was comfortable knowing I was in good hands.
About Dr. Jeremy Parcells, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parcells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parcells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parcells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parcells has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parcells on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Parcells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parcells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parcells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parcells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.