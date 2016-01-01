See All Hematologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Jeremy Pantin, MD

Hematology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeremy Pantin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from The University of the West Indies - Trinidad and Tobago|University of the West Indies and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Pantin works at TriStar Bone Marrow Transplant in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Pancytopenia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    TriStar Bone Marrow Transplant
    2410 Patterson St Fl 5, Nashville, TN 37203 (615) 703-2259

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jeremy Pantin, MD

    Hematology
    English
    1407033376
    Education & Certifications

    National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute|National Institute of Health|National Institutes of Health ? Heart, Lung &amp; Blood Institute
    HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    The University of the West Indies - Trinidad and Tobago|University of the West Indies
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Pantin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pantin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pantin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pantin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pantin works at TriStar Bone Marrow Transplant in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Pantin’s profile.

    Dr. Pantin has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Pancytopenia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pantin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pantin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pantin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pantin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pantin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

