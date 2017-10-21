Overview

Dr. Jeremy O'Neal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Pointe Coupee General Hospital and West Feliciana Parish Hospital.



Dr. O'Neal works at Renal Associates Of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Walker, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.