Dr. Jeremy Nikfarjam, MD
Dr. Jeremy Nikfarjam, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Ideal Dental Care800 Northern Blvd Ste 6, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 279-2616
GCH - Dept of Medicine101 Saint Andrews Ln, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (516) 674-7300
Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery160 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 364-4200Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Lynn Ang10201 66th Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (844) 727-5795
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Excellent Surgeon. I have had the honor of working along side Dr Nik in the ER as well as being his patient for a mommy make over (breast augmentation with fat transfer, tummy tuck with lipo and abdominal plasty) He is kind and caring and takes the time to give reassurance to all of his patients even in hos busy schedule. He was super quick to answer my messges through his facebook and honestly does an immaculate job! There isn't a better plastic surgeon in NY! Absolutely adore him!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
