Dr. Jeremy Myers, MD
Dr. Jeremy Myers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
University of Utah Health50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-7674
- 2 30 N 1900 E Rm 3B420, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 213-2700
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Let me preface this with the fact I've dealt with structures for over 44years (I'm 57). Dr. Myers is knowledgeable, skilled and has outstanding patient thoughtfulness. After four cystoscopy's and two major surgeries, the latter of which Dr. Myers performed I am happy to say that we feel this is the last time I will ever half to have a procedure done.
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1346396959
- University of Colorado At Denver
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
