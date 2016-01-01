Dr. Jeremy Moss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Moss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Moss, MD is a dermatologist in Bridgeport, CT. Dr. Moss completed a residency at YALE UNIVERSITY. He currently practices at Integrated Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Moss is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Kenneth J. Maiocco M.d. PC4639 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 374-5546
2
Ct Gastroenterology Consultants PC8 E Main St, Clinton, CT 06413 Directions (860) 669-6156
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jeremy Moss, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Ny U Bellvue Tisch Hosp
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moss has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moss speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.