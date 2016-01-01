Dr. Jeremy Metzler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Metzler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Metzler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Luxemburg, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Metzler works at
Locations
Prevea Luxemburg Health Center101 School Creek Trl, Luxemburg, WI 54217 Directions (920) 272-3300
Prevea Ashwaubenon Health Center2502 S Ashland Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 272-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeremy Metzler, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1356388086
Education & Certifications
- Mich St U
- U Wisc
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
