Dr. Jeremy Melker, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Melker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Locations
Gainesville Ent. and Allergy Associates PA7135 NW 11th Pl Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 331-0090
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific experience. Professional and upbeat. Very analytical. Great sense of humor. Got right to the point and took care of the issues that I had. Pberne
About Dr. Jeremy Melker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1871581140
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melker has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Melker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.