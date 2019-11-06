See All Otolaryngologists in Gainesville, FL
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Jeremy Melker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Melker works at Gainesville ENT/Allergy Assocs in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gainesville Ent. and Allergy Associates PA
    Gainesville Ent. and Allergy Associates PA
7135 NW 11th Pl Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32605
(352) 331-0090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Dizziness

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 06, 2019
    Terrific experience. Professional and upbeat. Very analytical. Great sense of humor. Got right to the point and took care of the issues that I had. Pberne
    Pwberne — Nov 06, 2019
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeremy Melker, MD.

    About Dr. Jeremy Melker, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Melker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melker works at Gainesville ENT/Allergy Assocs in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Melker’s profile.

    Dr. Melker has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Melker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

