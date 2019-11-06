Overview

Dr. Jeremy Melker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Melker works at Gainesville ENT/Allergy Assocs in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.