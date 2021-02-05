Dr. Jeremy McVay, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McVay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy McVay, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy McVay, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. McVay works at
Locations
McVay Foot & Ankle8580 Scarborough Dr Ste 120, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 266-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. McVay for a chronic foot problem that other doctors were unsuccessful in treating. Dr. McVay was attentive, knowledgeable and explained different treatment options. He was caring during my treatment and my problem has since resolved. I highly recommend Dr. McVay.
About Dr. Jeremy McVay, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McVay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McVay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McVay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McVay works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. McVay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McVay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McVay, there are benefits to both methods.