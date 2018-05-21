Dr. Jeremy McGarvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGarvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy McGarvey, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy McGarvey, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Locations
Lancaster General Health Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgery540 N Duke St Ste 110, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 544-4995
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had surgery Friday April 13, 2018. Dr. Jeremy McGarvey is an excellent Doctor. My husband was refused open heart 5 months prior to this date and the stent was not working. This Doctor is young,positive and confident and we would recommend him highly. He studied and worked under a top -Doc in Phila. Definitely a plus for Lancaster General/Penn Medicine. The Landis Family is grateful .
About Dr. Jeremy McGarvey, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1134388283
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGarvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGarvey has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGarvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
