Dr. Jeremy McConnell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy McConnell, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their residency with Bayfront Medical Center Inc
Dr. McConnell works at
Locations
Jeremy D Mcconnell, MD5517 21st Ave W Ste F, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 792-8383Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mcconnell and his staff are excellent. Dr McConnell takes a lot of time with you. He is very encouraging, compassionate and listens to your concerns. His respiratory therapist, karen, is amazing. She is worth her weight in gold. If you are having a problem using the CPAP machine because of a mask issue she will go to any lengths to help you. She goes above and beyond what needs to be done. If you read any reviews that are not excellent then it is the people writing them not the staff. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Jeremy McConnell, MD
- Bariatric Medicine
- English
- 1700871969
Education & Certifications
- Bayfront Medical Center Inc
- Siena College
- Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McConnell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McConnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McConnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McConnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McConnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McConnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.