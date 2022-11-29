Overview

Dr. Jeremy McCandless, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. McCandless works at Dermatology & Laser Center in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.