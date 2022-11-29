Dr. Jeremy McCandless, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCandless is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy McCandless, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy McCandless, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology and Laser Center of San Diego319 F St Ste 102, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 476-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The visits are always on time. This is my second knee replacement, so I know. He is very competent and I never feel rushed. He asks if there any questions or concerns. He was referred by another orthopedist because I had revisions from partial knees to full knee replacements. His skill and knowledge is acknowledged by fellow orthopedists. From listening to him, I get the impression he is a true perfectionist with his surgeries. This is definitely what I wanted.
About Dr. Jeremy McCandless, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700074127
Education & Certifications
- Total Joint Replacement and Revision Fellowship at the University of Utah
- Metro Health Hosp/Case Wstn Rsvr University
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCandless has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCandless accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCandless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCandless works at
Dr. McCandless has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCandless on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCandless speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. McCandless. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCandless.
