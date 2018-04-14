Dr. Matuszak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Matuszak, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Matuszak, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Matuszak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Willow Springs Center690 Edison Way, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 858-3303
-
2
Crestwood Psychiatric Health Facility-san Jose1425 Fruitdale Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (775) 858-3303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matuszak?
Helped me get things together and back to normal life.
About Dr. Jeremy Matuszak, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1891819033
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matuszak accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matuszak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matuszak works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Matuszak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matuszak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matuszak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matuszak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.