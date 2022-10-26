Dr. Jeremy Mason, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Mason, DPM
Dr. Jeremy Mason, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Owasso, Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Metro Tulsa Foot & Ankle Specs10229 E 96th St N Ste 100, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 272-8920
- Ascension St. John Owasso
- Bailey Medical Center
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great experience- friendly and straight to the point. I like that.
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1710154471
- Cleveland Clinic
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Oklahoma State University
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.