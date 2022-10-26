Overview

Dr. Jeremy Mason, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Owasso, Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Mason works at Metro Tulsa Foot & Ankle Specs in Owasso, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.