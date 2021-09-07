Dr. Jeremy Lieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Lieb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Lieb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Lieb works at
Locations
Pacific Urology2222 East St Ste 250, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 937-7740
Pacific Urology100 N Wiget Ln Ste 290, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 937-7740Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Antioch Office3725 Lone Tree Way Ste A2, Antioch, CA 94509 Directions (925) 754-6210Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. J has been my urologist since I moved to the Bay Area over 4 years ago. Fortunately, even though I've had high grade prostate cancer for 7+ years now, all Dr. J has ever had to do is a basic exam, offer almost always excellent advice, listens carefully and care. I consider him my friend and you can bet when the day comes that any tubes need to be inserted and/or surgery done "down there", I've already got him on speed dial. This is an excellent, compassionate, good humoured, caring physician.......oh, and an even better human being.
About Dr. Jeremy Lieb, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Washington University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lieb works at
Dr. Lieb has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lieb speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.