Overview

Dr. Jeremy Lewis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Lewis works at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.