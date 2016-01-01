See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tustin, CA
Overview

Dr. Jeremy Lam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. 

Dr. Lam works at Dr. Lam Coaching in Tustin, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lam Clinic
    2492 Walnut Ave Ste 100, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 709-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Back Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Abdominal Pain
Back Pain
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
Back Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

About Dr. Jeremy Lam, MD

Specialties
  Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1083140172
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
