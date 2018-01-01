Overview

Dr. Jeremy Lake, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Lake works at Northwest Renal Clinic in Hillsboro, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.