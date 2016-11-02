See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Dawsonville, GA
Dr. Jeremy Khan, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeremy Khan, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Dawsonville, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Hospital, Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Khan works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Dawsonville, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Pointe Ob Gyn Associates LLC
    81 Northside Dawson Dr Ste 305, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 804-0024
  2. 2
    Children's Cardiology Services
    759 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 3, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 804-0024
  3. 3
    Northside Cherokee Building
    900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 202, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 804-0024

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tricuspid Valve Disease
Heart Murmur
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Heart Murmur
Congenital Heart Defects

Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 02, 2016
    Dr. Khan besides very knowledgeable, was so very sweet to my son who is 4 and on he autism spectrum. Sometimes it is hard to find a specialist who will take the time, be gentle and patient with him. DR. Khan exceeded my expectations.
    Alini in Cumming, GA — Nov 02, 2016
    About Dr. Jeremy Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    31 years of experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1497794135
    • 1497794135
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale Chldns Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Westchester Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Westchester Medical Center
    Internship
    St George's University
    • St George's University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Warnborogh College, Oxford, England
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

