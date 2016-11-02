Dr. Jeremy Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Khan, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Dawsonville, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Hospital, Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Locations
North Pointe Ob Gyn Associates LLC81 Northside Dawson Dr Ste 305, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Directions (404) 804-0024
Children's Cardiology Services759 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 3, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 804-0024
Northside Cherokee Building900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 202, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (404) 804-0024
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Piedmont Hospital
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khan besides very knowledgeable, was so very sweet to my son who is 4 and on he autism spectrum. Sometimes it is hard to find a specialist who will take the time, be gentle and patient with him. DR. Khan exceeded my expectations.
About Dr. Jeremy Khan, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497794135
Education & Certifications
- Yale Chldns Hospital
- Westchester Med Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- St George's University
- Warnborogh College, Oxford, England
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.