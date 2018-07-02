Dr. Kent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Kent, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Kent, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Charlottesville, VA.
Dr. Kent works at
Locations
University of Virginia Medical Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-5348
- 2 300 Massie Rd Fl 1, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-5622
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kent is wonderful! He has been my PCP for 4 years. He always listens and understands my issues and if he doesn't know what the problem is he does what's needed to find out. I wouldn't changes Doctors if you paid me to. If he goes I will follow his practice wherever because It's hard to find a doctor these days that actually cares!
About Dr. Jeremy Kent, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1376722124
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine
