Dr. Jeremy Kaslow, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Kaslow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.
Locations
Jeremy E Kaslow MD720 N Tustin Ave Ste 202, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 565-1032Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaslow is a one-of-a-kind doctor. Follow his instructions and recommendations to a "T", otherwise you will not receive the benefit of his advice. He uses technology, education, experience, and patient participation in designing a specialized medical approach to your specific condition. Although his methods may feel unconventional to some people, they do work if you listen to him and do exactly what he tells you. For 12 years, my husband and I have traveled 2200 miles to see him annually.
About Dr. Jeremy Kaslow, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1144305574
Education & Certifications
- Uc Irvine Med Center
- UC-Irvine Med Ctr
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaslow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaslow accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaslow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaslow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.