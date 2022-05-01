Dr. Jeremy Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Kaplan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingman, AZ.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
Kingman Regional Medical Center3269 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 681-8715
Mohave Desert Orthopaedic Center LLC1739 E Beverly Ave Ste 101, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 681-8715
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I've worked with since moving to LHC in 2009. No doctor in LHC can come close to being able to compare. I highly recommend this caring & compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Jeremy Kaplan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1003251463
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
