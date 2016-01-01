See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Draper, UT
Dr. Jeremy Joyal, MD

Pain Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Joyal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin - Doctor of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Lone Peak Hospital.

Dr. Joyal works at Advanced Spine and Pain in Draper, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Advanced Spine and Pain
    Advanced Spine and Pain
11760 S 700 E Ste 112, Draper, UT 84020 (435) 264-5705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dorsal Root Ganglion Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lumbar Discography Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Jeremy Joyal, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1861622219
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah|University of Utah School of Medicine - Pain Medicine
    • Washington University|Washington University School of Medicine - Anesthesiology
    • St. Joseph’s of Wheaton Franciscan|Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - St Joseph - Internal Medicine
    • Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin - Doctor of Medicine
    • Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Joyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joyal works at Advanced Spine and Pain in Draper, UT. View the full address on Dr. Joyal’s profile.

    Dr. Joyal has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joyal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Joyal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joyal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

