Dr. Jeremy James, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5 (106)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeremy James, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, North Oaks Medical Center, Riverside Medical Center and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. James works at DISC of Louisiana in Covington, LA with other offices in Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    DISC of Louisiana
    76 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 400-5778
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    DISC of Louisiana
    19184 Dr John Lambert Dr Ste 103, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 400-5778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AVALA Hospital
  • North Oaks Medical Center
  • Riverside Medical Center
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Peoples Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 26, 2022
    After reviewing my MRI, Dr James said that I could laminectomy surgery at L4-L5. He said I had a herniated disc and I could either have surgery, injections, or physical therapy. It was up to me. I asked if I had the surgery how soon would I get relief in my legs where the pain was. He said immediately. After 20 years of being in pain, I opted for the surgery and as soon as the surgery was over and I was able to get out of bed, I noticed that the pain was gone. The nurses at Avala were great!
    About Dr. Jeremy James, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083881247
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Spine Institute Of Arizona, Scottsdale, Az
    Internship
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
