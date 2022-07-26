Dr. Jeremy James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy James, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy James, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, North Oaks Medical Center, Riverside Medical Center and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. James works at
Locations
-
1
DISC of Louisiana76 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 400-5778Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
DISC of Louisiana19184 Dr John Lambert Dr Ste 103, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 400-5778
Hospital Affiliations
- AVALA Hospital
- North Oaks Medical Center
- Riverside Medical Center
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Peoples Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. James?
After reviewing my MRI, Dr James said that I could laminectomy surgery at L4-L5. He said I had a herniated disc and I could either have surgery, injections, or physical therapy. It was up to me. I asked if I had the surgery how soon would I get relief in my legs where the pain was. He said immediately. After 20 years of being in pain, I opted for the surgery and as soon as the surgery was over and I was able to get out of bed, I noticed that the pain was gone. The nurses at Avala were great!
About Dr. Jeremy James, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1083881247
Education & Certifications
- Spine Institute Of Arizona, Scottsdale, Az
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
106 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.