Dr. Jeremy Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Jaffe, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Jaffe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Temple University Hospital and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SEPA Pain Management1200 Manor Dr, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions
-
2
SEPA Pain & Spine325 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions
-
3
SEPA Pain & Spine508 Prudential Rd Ste 500, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
-
4
SEPA Pain & Spine820 Town Center Dr Ste 100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffe?
I'VE HAD PAIN ISSUES ON AND OFF FOR THIRTY YEARS. JUST BY GOOD LUCK, I HAPPENED TO FIND DR. JAFFEE. MY ONLY REQUEST WAS, I WANT TO BE PAIN FREE TO THE EXTENT THAT I CAN WORK. I AM AN ARCHITECTURAL DESIGNER, BENDING OVER BLUEPRINTS OR DESIGNING SOMETHING NEW EVERY DAY FOR THE LAST 45 YEARS - DR. JAFFEE WORKS WITH HIS PATIENTS TO GET THE TYPE OF RELIEF BEST FOR EACH PATIENT. I COULDN'T ASK FOR MORE.
About Dr. Jeremy Jaffe, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1982606182
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.