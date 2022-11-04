Dr. Jeremy Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Jacobs, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Jacobs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Locations
Augusta Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists, PC3650 J Dewey Gray Cir, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 863-9797Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a knee replacement 3 months ago by Dr. Jacobs. I found him to be authentic, down to earth, and comfortable to talk to about my concerns. I had my surgery at Burke Health, and could not have asked for any better medical care than I received there. My knee is much, much better. I highly recommend Dr. Jacobs as an orthopedic surgeon.
About Dr. Jeremy Jacobs, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Augusta GA
- The University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences
- The University Of Akron, Akron Oh
- Orthopedic Surgery
