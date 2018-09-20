Overview

Dr. Jeremy Jacobs, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Jacobs works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.