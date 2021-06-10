Dr. Jeremy Idjadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idjadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Idjadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Idjadi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital, Jefferson Healthcare and Phillips County Hospital.
Locations
Proliance Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine1231 116th Ave NE Ste 750, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-5344Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Issaquah Highlands510 8th Ave NE Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 392-3030Monday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
PROLIANCE ORTHOPAEDICS & SPORTS MEDICINE - Redmond18100 NE Union Hill Rd Ste 330, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 392-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital
- Jefferson Healthcare
- Phillips County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Idjadi was great! I was scheduled for surgery on my broken humerus bone, but 2 days before surgery he and Dr Naumann conferred and - since my bone was basically in the proper alignment despite being fractured- they offered me the option of natural healing vice surgery. Since I’m 73, I jumped at the chance to skip plate and screw surgery! 9 weeks later I’m doing fine, on physical therapy and feeling stronger every day. I have no doubt that he is an excellent surgeon, but this was a good and the right call for me.??????????
About Dr. Jeremy Idjadi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1578659264
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Idjadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Idjadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Idjadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Idjadi has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Idjadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Idjadi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Idjadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Idjadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Idjadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.