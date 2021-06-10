Overview

Dr. Jeremy Idjadi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital, Jefferson Healthcare and Phillips County Hospital.



Dr. Idjadi works at PROLIANCE ORTHOPEDICS AND SPORTS MEDICINE in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA and Redmond, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.