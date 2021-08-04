Dr. Jeremy Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Hwang, MD
Dr. Jeremy Hwang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hartford, CT.
Dr. Hwang works at
Solinsky Eyecare LLC1013 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 233-2020
Constitution Eye Surgery Cente505 Willard Ave, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 233-2020
Calmare Therapies Pain Relief Centers LLC55 Nye Rd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 633-6634
Solinsky Eyecare LLC139 Hazard Ave Ste 6, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 265-3080
- Hartford Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Hwang?
Dr. Hwang has great credentials, and is very nice. However, I felt a little rushed after the exam when I had questions and concerns about my my eye condition. They need to leave more time for the patient’s comfort if they have questions. Also, He needs to check the patient’s medication allergies before prescribing. It only takes a minute, but every doctor needs to do this. In today’s world, the exams are short and it’s about efficiency.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1841581154
- Ophthalmology
