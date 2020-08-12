Dr. Jeremy Hubbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Hubbard, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Hubbard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Specialists/Carolinas101 E W T Harris Blvd Ste 5201, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 547-1495
Atrium Health University City8800 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 892-2949
Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center10030 Gilead Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 316-4870
Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Huntersville16455 Statesville Rd Ste 420, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 892-2949
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health University City
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hubbard was quite compassionate when he broke the news to me that I suffered from renal cell carcinoma at the age of 41. He was practicing at Novant in Winston-Salem at the time. He answered all my questions, and he clearly explained the upcoming surgery. He visited with me the morning of my nephrectomy, and I felt comfortable in his hands. Over six years later, here I am. I would consider moving to Charleston if I were to develop any future issues!
About Dr. Jeremy Hubbard, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1235351867
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hubbard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hubbard has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.