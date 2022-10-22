Overview

Dr. Jeremy Howes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Clara Barton Hospital, Ellinwood District Hospital, Hays Medical Center, Pawnee Valley Community Hospital, The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Howes works at Wichita Surgical Specialists - Wesley Medical Plaza in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.