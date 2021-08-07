See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Jeremy Hoff, DO

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (57)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeremy Hoff, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hoff works at EmergeOrtho Wilmington in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Jacksonville, NC and Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton
    2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    EmergeOrtho - Jacksonville
    2000 Brabham Ave Ste 100, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Hampton Roads Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    730 Thimble Shoals Blvd Ste 130, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 873-1554

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 07, 2021
    Dr. Jeremy Hoff and staff are top drawer. Two different procedures in the last five months. Both were excellent and accurate in their studied and intended area of cervical issues I have. Oils not hesitate to refer family and friends in need of this type of care. I have experienced that Dr. Hoff and team are genuinely concerned , professional, and personable about my care. Had a procedure yesterday that was explained in detail prior to and administered with minimal discomfort both during after. Give star team . Thank you all ??
    JJL — Aug 07, 2021
    About Dr. Jeremy Hoff, DO

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • VCU-MCV
    • Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

