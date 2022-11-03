See All Pediatricians in Little Rock, AR
Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Jeremy Harwood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Harwood works at CHI St. Vincent Primary and Urgent Care - Chenal in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Primary and Urgent Care - Chenal
    16221 Saint Vincent Way Ste 10, Little Rock, AR 72223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
Acute Sinusitis

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cryotherapy for Warts
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Foot Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Giardiasis
Hair Loss
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Newborn Jaundice
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Post-Vaccination Fever
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 03, 2022
I can't say enough good things about Dr Harwood. He is such a calming presence for my kiddos and makes sure to establish a rapport with them first. He lays out options for us as parents, talks through the pros and cons, and never pressures us. Rather, he tells us what he would do as a father, if his kids were sick. I appreciate that so much!
About Dr. Jeremy Harwood, MD

  Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  16 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
Gender
  Male
NPI Number
  1720299647
Education & Certifications

Residency
  University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Internship
  University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Medical Education
  University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Board Certifications
  Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeremy Harwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Harwood has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Harwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Harwood works at CHI St. Vincent Primary and Urgent Care - Chenal in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Harwood's profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Harwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harwood.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

