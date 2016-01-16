See All Neurologists in Port Orange, FL
Dr. Jeremy Grimes, MD

Neurology
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeremy Grimes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.

Dr. Grimes works at Grimes Neurology And Concussion Center in Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Eye Clinic P. A.
    1515 Herbert St Ste 208, Port Orange, FL 32129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 679-3270
    Grimes Neurology and Concussion Center, P.A.
    800 Dunlawton Ave Ste 103, Port Orange, FL 32127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 679-3270

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Essential Tremor
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 16, 2016
    This guy is the best! The best! Incredibly smart, diligent, and precise. He is one of a very few collection of doctors who actually cares. He sits down asks you everything about your health issue, and documents it completely.He took time out of his schedule to fill out forms for me and scan documents to register my disability. He is so good, that I had to move a few thousand miles away, and I am still keeping him as my doctor. Also, his office staff are kind, considerate, and go the extra-mile.
    Carolyn in Grand Forks, ND — Jan 16, 2016
    About Dr. Jeremy Grimes, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841482346
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Grimes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grimes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grimes works at Grimes Neurology And Concussion Center in Port Orange, FL. View the full address on Dr. Grimes’s profile.

    Dr. Grimes has seen patients for Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

