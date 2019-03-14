Overview

Dr. Jeremy Green, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Green works at Skin Associates of South Florida in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.