Dr. Jeremy Gleeson, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (22)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Gleeson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Auckland School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.

Dr. Gleeson works at Optum in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Adrenal Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lovelace Health Systems Inc
    5150 Journal Center Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 262-7455
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Adrenal Insufficiency
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Adrenal Insufficiency

Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    May 03, 2018
    I knew Dr. Gleason was one of the most intelligent doctors I have had the opportunity to treat me. Your treatment for my thyroid-ism and overweight body was affective immediately...I lost over 25 lbs. in 3 months and I had energy. I lost my medical insurance when I lost my job so I have been unable to return for follow-up. I have gained my weight back and am back in the exhausted state I was in prior to seeing you. I am eligible for insurance again in August and will come back. Jodi W.
    Jodi in Albuquerque — May 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Gleeson, MD
    About Dr. Jeremy Gleeson, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215960893
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Utah
    Internship
    • Palmerston N Hosp, Nz
    Medical Education
    • U Auckland School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gleeson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gleeson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gleeson has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Adrenal Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gleeson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gleeson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gleeson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gleeson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gleeson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

