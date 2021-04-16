Dr. Jeremy Gitomer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gitomer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Gitomer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Gitomer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas Medical School
Dr. Gitomer works at
Locations
-
1
Kidney and Hypertension Clinic of Alaska4105 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 101, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5042
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Alaska Native Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gitomer?
He saved my life when I had kidney failure. He also was instrumental in getting me a transplant. He is a great guy and a brilliant doctor. I trust him completely and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeremy Gitomer, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1073509063
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School
- Christus St Joseph Hospital|University Tx Med School At Houston
- University Of Texas
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gitomer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gitomer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gitomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gitomer works at
Dr. Gitomer has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, End-Stage Renal Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gitomer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gitomer speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gitomer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gitomer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gitomer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gitomer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.