Dr. Jeremy Gililland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Gililland works at University Orthopaedic Center in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Orthopedic Center
    590 S Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 587-7109
    University of Utah Health
    50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 581-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 04, 2022
    Because I was older, I felt hesitant to have surgery on my hip. I also did not want to be put under sedation, so the Dr. agreed to do a local injection. It all went beautifully, absolutely no pain and the surgery was over within no time! My recovery was normal and I was back on my feet sooner than I ever expected! I am soon to have knee surgery, and again, I am having Dr Gililland do that surgery as well, hopefully with the same results. Thanks Dr. Gililland!
    M. Elizabeth Wilder — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. Jeremy Gililland, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1881849669
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
