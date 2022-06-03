Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Frank works at
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1150 N 35th Ave Ste 345, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 787-6585Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 207, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 807-1145
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 207, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 768-6876
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1865 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 807-1982Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center9291 Glades Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (954) 799-4130Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Frank?
Dr. Frank is amazing! He repaired my sons ACL, PCL and Meniscus in November 2021 due to a basketball injury. Surgery was very scary to me but Dr. Frank explained everything to me and made me and my son feel at ease. 6 months later my son feels fantastic and is getting back into his sports routine. Thank you Dr. Frank for everything you have done for my son. You are the best!
About Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1871704817
Education & Certifications
- Harvard-Children's Hospital Boston
- The University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- The University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank has seen patients for ACL Surgery, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frank speaks Spanish.
162 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.