Overview

Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Frank works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL, Coral Springs, FL, Weston, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ACL Surgery, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.