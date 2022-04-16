Dr. Jeremy Fogelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Fogelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Fogelson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with Washington University Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Dr. Fogelson works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fogelson?
I have had three back surgeries. Dr. Folgelson saved my life. I have no residual effects from such a major surgery. Thank you
About Dr. Jeremy Fogelson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1871565606
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Mayo School Of Graduate Medical Education College Of Medicine
- Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minnesota
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fogelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fogelson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fogelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fogelson works at
Dr. Fogelson has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fogelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fogelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fogelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.