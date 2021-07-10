Dr. Jeremy Fleischmann, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleischmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Fleischmann, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Fleischmann, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burnsville, MN.
Dr. Fleischmann works at
Locations
Fairview Sports and Orthopedic Care14101 Fairview Dr Ste 300, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 892-2650
Fairview Counseling Centers18580 Joplin Ave, Lakeville, MN 55044 Directions (952) 892-9555
Fairview Ridges Hospital201 E Nicollet Blvd, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 892-2000
Fairview Southdale Hospital6401 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 924-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I would indeed recommend Dr. Fleischmann for a foot or ankle problem. I had surgery on my right foot three years ago and it just did not heal right. I was experiencing paralysis, severe burning and pressure with in the foot. Then there was pain running up the inside of the right leg. I did not at anytime think of going to the previous surgeon for reasons I will keep, so I asked my family practitioner if he could recommend a podiatrist, which led me to Dr. Fleischmann. We determined that the pins inserted may be causing the severe symptoms and after the surgery when I was sent home the pain was so much less that I didn't even need any of the meds that I was sent home with. I may need to have a bunion repaired in a year or two, and I already discussed a return to his office when that need has to be met. Thank you Dr. Fleischmann. I'll be back.
About Dr. Jeremy Fleischmann, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1295904696
Dr. Fleischmann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleischmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleischmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleischmann works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleischmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleischmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.