Dr. Jeremy Fenton, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Midtown110 E 55th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 665-3631Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:30pmWednesday8:30am - 7:30pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Fenton is a caring doctor, who is very skilled. I have been seeing him for a number of years, and he has identified a number of unusual skin issues when he examined me. He never pushed me to used his services to resolve basal, or squemas cells, and he worked closely with my Mohs surgeon at NY Hospital. I feel fortunate to Have Dr. Fenton as my dermatologist.
About Dr. Jeremy Fenton, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1598909277
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Yale University
- Dermatology
