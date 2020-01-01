See All Podiatrists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from CA School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University.

Dr. Evans works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 01, 2020
Worked on my husband's toe issue quickly and saved his foot! Very patient and explained problem in detail.
Debi W — Jan 01, 2020
About Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM

  Podiatry
  12 years of experience
  English, Spanish
  1568737088
Education & Certifications

  Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara, CA 2011-2014 Podiatric Medicine with Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
  CA School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University
  Foot Surgery, Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
