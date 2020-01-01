Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from CA School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3359Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Worked on my husband's toe issue quickly and saved his foot! Very patient and explained problem in detail.
About Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara, CA 2011-2014 Podiatric Medicine with Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
- CA School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University
- Foot Surgery, Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
