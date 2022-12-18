Overview

Dr. Jeremy Epstein, MD is a Registered Nurse in Duncanville, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Crescent Medical Center Lancaster.



Dr. Epstein works at Physician Partners of America in Duncanville, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.