Dr. Jeremy Epstein, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Epstein, MD is a Registered Nurse in Duncanville, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Crescent Medical Center Lancaster.

Dr. Epstein works at Physician Partners of America in Duncanville, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Physician Partners of America: 407 West Danieldale Road
    407 W Danieldale Rd Ste 100, Duncanville, TX 75137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 631-2399
    Physician Partners of America: 400 W Arbook Blvd
    400 W Arbook Blvd Ste 120, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 993-5473

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center
  • Crescent Medical Center Lancaster

Abdominal Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
Arthritis
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Abdominal Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
Arthritis
Botox® for Chronic Migraine

Abdominal Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
Arthritis
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Cervical Medial Branch Block
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervicogenic Headache
Chronic Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Injection
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
Knee Injection
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Meralgia Paresthetica
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pudendal Nerve Entrapment
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation
Rhizotomy
Shoulder Injection
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Trigger Point Injection
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Vertebral Compression Fractures
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 18, 2022
    He actually listened and help me fell comfortable about the injections.
    Anonymous A. — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Jeremy Epstein, MD

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1831533058
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • Georgetown University
    • MERCY MEDICAL CENTER
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

