Dr. Jeremy Drake, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jeremy Drake, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with AdventHealth Kissimmee and AdventHealth Winter Garden.

Dr. Drake works at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Kissimmee
    2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 203, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Winter Garden
    2000 Fowler Grove Blvd Fl 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Kissimmee
  • AdventHealth Winter Garden

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Anoscopy
Anal Fistula
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Anoscopy
Anal Fistula

Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Anal Fistula
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colectomy
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Rectovaginal Fistula
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Ventral Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Surgery
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fecal Impaction Removal
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Laparotomy
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pleural Effusion
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 26, 2021
    Very good surgeon and person to talk to. Made me feel comfortable through my fistula journey and recovery his team is great as well especially Dr Catherine M Willis on checking up on me and giving me all the knowledge and things I need to know about my recovery still a long road but at least it’s toward the right direction. Just the whole office and staff is great. I really appreciate them all. Would highly recommend to anyone with any type of issues regarding the Colon and rectal areas.
    Moises Vidal — Apr 26, 2021
    About Dr. Jeremy Drake, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1922398445
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drake has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drake has seen patients for Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

