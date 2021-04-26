Dr. Jeremy Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Drake, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Drake, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with AdventHealth Kissimmee and AdventHealth Winter Garden.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Kissimmee2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 203, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Winter Garden2000 Fowler Grove Blvd Fl 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Kissimmee
- AdventHealth Winter Garden
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good surgeon and person to talk to. Made me feel comfortable through my fistula journey and recovery his team is great as well especially Dr Catherine M Willis on checking up on me and giving me all the knowledge and things I need to know about my recovery still a long road but at least it’s toward the right direction. Just the whole office and staff is great. I really appreciate them all. Would highly recommend to anyone with any type of issues regarding the Colon and rectal areas.
About Dr. Jeremy Drake, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1922398445
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drake has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Drake using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drake works at
Dr. Drake has seen patients for Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.