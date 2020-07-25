Overview

Dr. Jeremy Dickerson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Castroville, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health and Science Center School of Medicine - Lubbock|Texas Tech University Health and Science Center School of Medicine - Lubbock, 2009 and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Dickerson works at Methodist Physicians Orthopedic Specialists - Castroville in Castroville, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.