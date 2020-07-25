Dr. Jeremy Dickerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Dickerson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Castroville, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health and Science Center School of Medicine - Lubbock|Texas Tech University Health and Science Center School of Medicine - Lubbock, 2009 and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Methodist Physicians Orthopedic Specialists - Castroville360 County Road # 4712, Castroville, TX 78009 Directions (210) 571-7198
Methodist Physicians Orthopedic Specialists1139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 401, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 571-7863Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I couldn’t be happier with the care I have received. Dr. Dickerson is good at explaining what is going on with my foot. We have a clear plan and I am confident that I am receiving the best of care.
- 1043446206
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine|University of Texas Health Science Center - Tyler|University of Texas Health Science Center - Tyler, 2013
- Texas Tech University Health and Science Center School of Medicine - Lubbock|Texas Tech University Health and Science Center School of Medicine - Lubbock, 2009
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.
