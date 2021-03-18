Dr. Jeremy Deutsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deutsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Deutsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Deutsch, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Salina, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Clara Barton Hospital, Clay County Medical Center, Cloud County Health Center, Geary Community Hospital, Lindsborg Community Hospital, Mcpherson Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems, Nmc Health, Republic County Hospital, Salina Regional Health Center, The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus, Wesley Medical Center and William Newton Hospital.
Dr. Deutsch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
One Body Family & Fertility Clinic LLC600 S Santa Fe Ave Ste E, Salina, KS 67401 Directions (785) 823-1521
-
2
Cancer Center of Kansas - Htc818 N Emporia St Ste 403, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 262-4467Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Murdock3243 E Murdock St Ste 300, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 262-4467
-
4
Cancer Center of Kansas P.A.700 W Central Ave, El Dorado, KS 67042 Directions (316) 889-0099
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
- Clara Barton Hospital
- Clay County Medical Center
- Cloud County Health Center
- Geary Community Hospital
- Lindsborg Community Hospital
- Mcpherson Hospital
- Memorial Hospital
- Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems
- Nmc Health
- Republic County Hospital
- Salina Regional Health Center
- The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus
- Wesley Medical Center
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deutsch?
I most definitely recommend Dr. Deutsch to my family and friends. Very caring, friendly and good at explaining and answering questions.
About Dr. Jeremy Deutsch, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1528263043
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deutsch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deutsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deutsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deutsch works at
Dr. Deutsch has seen patients for Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deutsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deutsch speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutsch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deutsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deutsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.