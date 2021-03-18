Overview

Dr. Jeremy Deutsch, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Salina, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Clara Barton Hospital, Clay County Medical Center, Cloud County Health Center, Geary Community Hospital, Lindsborg Community Hospital, Mcpherson Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems, Nmc Health, Republic County Hospital, Salina Regional Health Center, The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus, Wesley Medical Center and William Newton Hospital.



Dr. Deutsch works at CANCER CENTER OF KANSAS in Salina, KS with other offices in Wichita, KS and El Dorado, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.