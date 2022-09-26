Dr. Jeremy Cravens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cravens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Cravens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Cravens, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cravens works at
Locations
Colorectal Surgery Associates - Overland Park10100 W 87th St Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (816) 378-5507Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Colorectal Surgery Associates - Leawood4370 W 109th St Ste 350, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (816) 378-5516Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cravens removed a large tumor from my Colon. He was able to successfully remove the mass and all of the cancer. Dr. Cravens successfully took down an ostomy at the time he removed my tumor and then put in a temporary ileostomy, which he removed last week. I am on the road to recovery; I still have some healing to do but prognosis is very promising.
About Dr. Jeremy Cravens, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- University of Missouri School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cravens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cravens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cravens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cravens has seen patients for Anoscopy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cravens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Cravens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cravens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cravens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cravens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.