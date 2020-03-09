See All Psychiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Jeremy Coplan, MD

Psychiatry
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeremy Coplan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Coplan works at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, University Hospital of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SUNY Downstate Medical Center
    450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 270-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)

About Dr. Jeremy Coplan, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346468600
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeremy Coplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Coplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Coplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Coplan works at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, University Hospital of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Coplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coplan, there are benefits to both methods.

